BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien Reports Full Year 2022 Earnings

BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien (FRA:BBI) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €16.4m (up 5.3% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: €8.21m (up 6.7% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 50% (in line with FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien shares are down 17% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

