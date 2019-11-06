Is BBMG Corporation (HKG:2009) Potentially Undervalued?

BBMG Corporation (HKG:2009), which is in the basic materials business, and is based in China, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SEHK, rising to highs of HK$2.42 and falling to the lows of HK$2.05. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether BBMG's current trading price of HK$2.25 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at BBMG’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is BBMG worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.52x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 5.52x, which means if you buy BBMG today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that BBMG should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because BBMG’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will BBMG generate?

SEHK:2009 Past and Future Earnings, November 6th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for BBMG. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 2009’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 2009? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 2009, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for 2009, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

