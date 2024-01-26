It's BBQ season: Lakeland's Pigfest starts it this weekend. See what else is coming up
Polk County's unofficial barbecue seasons has arrived. It kicks off this weekend with Lakeland's Pigfest and spreads across four weekends through early March to give foodies time to savor all the smoked meats and treats they can stomach.
Here's a list of this year's upcoming barbecue events in Polk. Three of them are part of the inaugural Florida Triple Crown of Barbecue, a competition adhering to Kansas City BBQ Society rules: Pigfest in Lakeland, Grills Gone Wild in Davenport, and Ribs on the Ridge in Haines City:
Lakeland's Pigfest
Dates: Friday, Jan. 26, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Sun 'n Fun and Aerospace Center for Excellence, 4175 Medulla Road, Lakeland
Admission: $5 for adults, children age 12 and under are free
Parking: Free
Benefits: various local charities
Website: lakelandpigfest.org
Smoke OFF The Water
Dates: Friday, Feb. 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 2400 Dundee Road, Winter Haven
Admission: $5 per day, children age 10 and under are free
Parking: onsite parking available for $5 donation
Benefits: The Humane Society of Polk County
Website: secure.qgiv.com/for/hsopc/event/smokeoffthewater
Grills Gone Wild
Dates: Friday, Feb. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 North Blvd. W, Davenport
Admission: Free
Parking: Free
Website: mydavenport.org
On or off? Smoke On the Water barbecue festival is done. Enter Smoke OFF the Water
Ribs on the Ridge
Dates: Friday, Feb. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave., Haines City
Admission: Free
Parking: Free
Benefits: kidsPACK
Website: hainescity.com/191/Ribs-on-the-Ridge
Pig-a-palooza
Dates: March 8 and 9
Where: American Legion Post 72 Grounds, 1500 N. Church Ave., Mulberry
Admission: Free
Parking: Free
Benefits: Operation BBQ Relief and other charities
Website: www.pigapaloozamulberry.com
Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.
This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk's unofficial BBQ season kicks off this weekend with Pigfest