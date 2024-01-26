It's BBQ season: Lakeland's Pigfest starts it this weekend. See what else is coming up

Chef Charles Maloney with a smoked mullet during the Lakeland Pigfest in 2018. The Pigfest is Friday and Saturday, kicking off a season of five big barbecue events across the county in coming weeks.

Polk County's unofficial barbecue seasons has arrived. It kicks off this weekend with Lakeland's Pigfest and spreads across four weekends through early March to give foodies time to savor all the smoked meats and treats they can stomach.

Here's a list of this year's upcoming barbecue events in Polk. Three of them are part of the inaugural Florida Triple Crown of Barbecue, a competition adhering to Kansas City BBQ Society rules: Pigfest in Lakeland, Grills Gone Wild in Davenport, and Ribs on the Ridge in Haines City:

Lakeland's Pigfest

Dates: Friday, Jan. 26, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Sun 'n Fun and Aerospace Center for Excellence, 4175 Medulla Road, Lakeland

Admission: $5 for adults, children age 12 and under are free

Parking: Free

Benefits: various local charities

Website: lakelandpigfest.org

Dates: Friday, Feb. 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 2400 Dundee Road, Winter Haven

Admission: $5 per day, children age 10 and under are free

Parking: onsite parking available for $5 donation

Benefits: The Humane Society of Polk County

Website: secure.qgiv.com/for/hsopc/event/smokeoffthewater

Grills Gone Wild

Dates: Friday, Feb. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 North Blvd. W, Davenport

Admission: Free

Parking: Free

Website: mydavenport.org

On or off? Smoke On the Water barbecue festival is done. Enter Smoke OFF the Water

Ribs on the Ridge

Dates: Friday, Feb. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave., Haines City

Admission: Free

Parking: Free

Benefits: kidsPACK

Website: hainescity.com/191/Ribs-on-the-Ridge

Pig-a-palooza

Dates: March 8 and 9

Where: American Legion Post 72 Grounds, 1500 N. Church Ave., Mulberry

Admission: Free

Parking: Free

Benefits: Operation BBQ Relief and other charities

Website: www.pigapaloozamulberry.com

