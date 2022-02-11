BBVA Plans to Hire About 400 Bankers for Investment-Banking Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA is looking to boost the global headcount of its corporate and investment banking unit by about 10% this year, according to the head of the division.

Most Read from Bloomberg

BBVA’s CIB currently has around 3,800 employees in offices from Spain to Mexico, Hong Kong, New York and Turkey, Luisa Gomez Bravo, global head of corporate and investment banking, said in an interview this week.

The bank has recently moved U.S. equities coverage from Mexico to New York and Gomez said growth of the U.S. business is a top priority.

“The most relevant bet in the area is to grow in the United States,” Gomez said. “We want to double revenues, balance sheet and invest in hiring in New York by end of 2024.” She aims to position BBVA as the “LatAm house of choice” for clients that share BBVA’s footprint.

The corporate and investment bank had net attributable profit of 1.25 billion euros in 2021, about 40% more than in 2020. The unit made up a quarter of BBVA’s profit last year.

BBVA last year completed the sale of its retail banking business in the U.S. to PNC Financial Services Group Inc. for about $11.5 billion. So far, it has used some of the proceeds to buyback shares and increase its bet on Turkey.

The Spanish bank is also looking at growing in Asia, tapping clients that have interests in the regions where BBVA has expertise. In 2020, the lender advised State Grid Corp. of China on a deal to buy Naturgy Energy Group SA’s Chilean electricity network unit for 2.57 billion euros ($2.9 billion).

(Adds details of BBVA’s strategy in last two paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.