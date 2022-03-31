BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is BBX Minerals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2021, BBX Minerals had AU$1.4m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$1.5m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 12 months from December 2021. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is BBX Minerals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, BBX Minerals doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$1.4m in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 34% over the last year, which suggests that management are mindful of the possibility of running out of cash. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how BBX Minerals has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can BBX Minerals Raise More Cash Easily?

While BBX Minerals is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$53m, BBX Minerals' AU$1.5m in cash burn equates to about 2.8% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is BBX Minerals' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought BBX Minerals' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about BBX Minerals' situation. On another note, BBX Minerals has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

