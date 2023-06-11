BCA asked to investigate after St. Paul police pursuit early Sunday morning

The St. Paul police department said it has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate a weekend pursuit officers were involved in that ended with the discovery of a man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Authorities gave the following details of the incident:

At about 4 a.m. Sunday, someone on the 900 block of Fremont Avenue called 911 to report that a man they knew had kicked in a door and was threatening people with a firearm. The caller said “multiple shots” were fired. A second 911 caller also reported multiple shots.

When officers arrived, the man had fled in a vehicle. Nobody at the scene was injured.

Police spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the man drove away and officers were authorized to pursue.

The driver traveled west on I-94. State Patrol units joined the pursuit. The suspect’s vehicle exited the freeway in Minneapolis and the State Patrol helped to stop it.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR and the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

“Due to the nature of this incident, we requested the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to handle the investigation,” a press release said.

