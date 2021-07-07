BCA confirms identity of man fatally shot by police in Olivia

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the man shot and killed by an Olivia police officer on July 4, as well as the officer who shot him.

The Midwest Medical Examiner confirmed that Ricardo Torres Jr., 32, of Olivia was shot by Aaron Clouse, an Olivia police officer, according to a BCA news release Tuesday night.

Torres was shot in the alley behind 821 East Lincoln Avenue in Olivia. He died at Olivia Hospital after being transported there via ambulance. Investigators have not released any more details about the incident.

The BCA said there is no video footage of the incident. The Olivia Police Department does not use body cameras and "there is no dash camera or other known video of the incident," the news release said.

Torres's cousin, Jessica Laro, was the first to identify him around 2 a.m. Sunday. She said her cousin would never confront a police officer.

Natasha Lindner told KMSP-TV that she and Torres share a 9-month-old daughter and have been together for four years. Lindner questions the city's description of what happened, saying Torres would sometimes carry a pellet gun.

"I don't think that this was just the cop defending himself at all," she said.

The BCA said its crime scene personnel recovered a shotgun near where Torres was shot.

Maya Miller • 612-673-7086