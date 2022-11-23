BCA: Deputy shot man during struggle after Red Wing car crash
Authorities are investigating a Tuesday police use-of-force incident that resulted in the shooting of a man in Red Wing, Minn.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a Goodhue County sheriff’s deputy was investigating a single-vehicle crash at Bay Point Park in Red Wing.
The deputy encountered a man believed to be the car’s driver. At one point, a struggle ensued and the deputy shot the man. He was being treated at the local hospital and was expected to recover. The deputy also suffered minor injuries.
The BCA said its investigation is in the early stages and that there is no officer-worn camera or squad car camera footage of the incident.
