BCA identifies officers involved in New Auburn incident

Dec. 18—The Free Press

NEW AUBURN — The man who died during a standoff with law enforcement Dec. 15 in New Auburn in Sibley County was identified Saturday by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as Brett Alsleben, of New Auburn.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office determined Alsleben, 34, died of gunshot wounds. The BCA identified three Hutchinson Police officers who fired duty weapons and two McLeod County sheriff's deputies who fired stun guns. Only the Hutchinson officers are on standard administrative leave.

The Sibley County Sheriff's Office was also at the scene.

According to a BCA news release Saturday:

Around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, Alsleben's family asked the Sibley County Sheriff's Office to conduct a welfare check, citing concerns for his mental health.

A deputy and EMTs initially responded to Alsleben's apartment in New Auburn.

Several hours after they arrived, the BCA said, Alsleben displayed a knife and swung it at the responders. Deputies continued to try to speak with Alsleben, encouraging him to safely leave his apartment.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 15, the three Hutchinson officers and two deputies forced open the apartment door.

They asked him to surrender but did not go inside. They could not see him and he did not respond to their commands.

The BCA said body camera footage showed something apparently on fire in the apartment. The officers and deputies entered and saw Alsleben lying on the living room floor with a large, hunting-style knife in his hand. They attempted to take him into custody.

He struggled and cut one of the officers with the knife. The deputies attempted to use their stun guns on him without success. Alsleben started to stand up, still holding the knife. The three Hutchinson officers fired, striking Alsleben.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a knife at the scene. Portions of the incident were captured on body camera footage.

BCA agents are reviewing the footage, the agency news release said.

Members of the Sibley County Sheriff's Department were not involved in incident.

The officer and deputies involved in the incident have not yet submitted statements to the BCA but the organization said they are expected to do so in the coming days.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA, which routinely investigates officer-involved shootings, will present its findings without recommendation to the Sibley County Attorney's Office for review.