BCA investigates after deputy uses Taser during attempted eviction in Willmar, Minnesota

Jan. 29—WILLMAR

— An investigation is underway after a Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputy deployed a stun gun Monday morning against a man who was later transported for medical treatment.

An adult male involved brandished a weapon when law enforcement and Kandiyohi County social services staff responded to a Willmar residence for a civil matter, according to a news release from Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Tollefson. A deputy then used a Taser, which made contact with the man.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating, said in a social media post the incident occurred during an attempted eviction.

According to the news release from the sheriff, life-saving measures were administered at the scene, and the man was subsequently transported by ambulance for medical treatment. The release did not state where he was transported and did not specify the man's current status.

A description of the man's weapon was not provided in the news release.

Willmar Police Department officers also responded to the call at 10:25 a.m. Monday.

As of Monday evening, neither Sheriff Tollefson nor a spokesperson with the BCA was immediately available for comment.