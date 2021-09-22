Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office: Man fires gun at approaching squads, prompting deputy to strike him with vehicle

A domestic violence suspect fired a handgun at approaching squads in a Mounds View neighborhood Wednesday, prompting a Ramsey County deputy to hit him with his vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The incident unfolded at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, when sheriff's deputies assisted Mounds View police on a domestic violence call where a handgun was reported fired at the AmericInn by Wyndham in the 2200 block of Mounds View Boulevard, a sheriff's office news release said. The suspect left and was reportedly seen in the area of the nearby Mermaid Bar & Grill. After ensuring that the victim was safe, deputies came upon the suspect in the 5200 block of Pinewood Court, where the sheriff's office said he raised a handgun and fired at the approaching squads, striking a Mounds View police officer's squad car above the driver's side windshield and the hood of the Ramsey County deputy's squad car below the driver's side windshield, "narrowly missing both officers," the news release said.

"Fearing for his life and the life of others, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Deputy who was fired upon used his vehicle to stop the threat," the sheriff's office said. After the man was struck, police began rendering aid until an ambulance arrived and a cocked handgun was found at the scene.

The suspect's name and condition were not immediately released Wednesday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the use of force, while Mounds View police and the Sheriff's Office will investigate the shooting.

On Wednesday afternoon, a large police presence remained at the scene near the intersection, which was secured behind crime tape some distance away. The State Patrol and the BCA were at least two of the agencies on hand.

Aldo Olivas 26, owns nearby Savilo Liquor Store and has lived in an adjoining house for the past six months. He said he was watching TV when he heard two gunshots and said police raced to the scene, "one after another." However, he didn't see what what happened before the crime scene tape went up, forcing his business to close early.

