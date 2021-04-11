BCA at scene of police-involved shooting in Brooklyn Center

Officials with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were en route to a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon.

By 4:30 Sunday evening, a group of about 15 people, many of them visibly upset, had gathered near the scene, at the intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Lee Avenue North.

One of them repeatedly yelled "Why would you shoot him?"

A neighbor told WCCO-TV that a female officer was conducting a traffic stop when the car pulled away. The officer then fired and the car drove into oncoming traffic, the neighbor said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.

Mara Klecker • 612-673-4440