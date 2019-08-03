BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 8th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of August.

BCB Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.56 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, BCB Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 4.5% on the current share price of $12.4. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see BCB Bancorp paying out a modest 46% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at BCB Bancorp, with earnings per share up 2.7% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, BCB Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.6% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is BCB Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating BCB Bancorp more closely.

