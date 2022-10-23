BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.16

The board of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.16 per share on the 15th of November. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.4%.

BCB Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, BCB Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, BCB Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 24%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.0%. The future payout ratio could be 24% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

BCB Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.48 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.9% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. BCB Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 23% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like BCB Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think BCB Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 BCB Bancorp analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

