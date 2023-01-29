BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.16

The board of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 17th of February, with investors receiving $0.16 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 3.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

BCB Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, BCB Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, BCB Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 24%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 8.4% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 23% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

BCB Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.48 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.9% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that BCB Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 29% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

BCB Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think BCB Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for BCB Bancorp for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

