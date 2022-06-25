BCB Homes' Career Pathway Program aimed at drawing young talent

The participants in BCB Homes’ inaugural Career-in-a-Year program include (left to right) Michael Perretta, Eduardo Diego-Marroquin, Gabriel Mcnab and Kaidin Soars.

It’s a dilemma often faced by high school and college graduates. The job they seek is open, but experience is required. Yet, how does one get experience, if they’re not doing the job. That’s where a new program recently launched by the highly respected, Naples-based luxury builder, BCB Homes, comes in.

BCB Homes has been the leader of a beneficial community outreach program that ushers in a new generation of skilled labor in an aging workforce. The company's Career Pathway Program, also referred to as “Career-in-a-Year,” is doing just that.

“We're looking for individuals who are hard-working and energetic with a desire to learn about the construction industry,” said Jon Bremseth, Director of Education and Training for BCB Homes. “We want to be able to show them different aspects of the custom home building business, in an effort to discover where their passion lies.”

The company’s “Career-in-a-Year” program is equivalent to a year-long career experience that is broken up into segments ranging from six to fifteen weeks long.

“The program will teach the participants the fundamentals of the construction industry and help them gain experience in the major aspects of construction,” noted Bremseth.

As for the program itself, once participants are selected BCB Homes pays them a competitive hourly wage and provides full-time employees a benefits package starting day one of the program.

Participants are expected to do the following:

Work a full week or complete program requirements based on the section and format of program being completed. Attend scheduled meetings with construction professionals, including BCB Leadership, to track progress and review participants learning and reflections.

Upon completion of the Career Pathway Program, BCB Homes may offer participants the opportunity to obtain a full-time position based on their experience, preference, and professional fit with the company.

“We believe this innovative program is a great foundation and a career launching platform that will excite and motivate participants to become the next generation of builders for BCB Homes,” concludes Bremseth.

The June 1st Inaugural Session included four participants:

Eduardo Diego-Marroquin is a part-time BCB Homes Window Install Technician and an Architecture Design and Construction student at Florida Southwestern State College.

Gabriel Mcnab is a Site Logistics Foreman with BCB Homes and has been with the company for seven months.

Michael Perretta graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University in May with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Kaidin Soars is attending an accelerated Construction Management program at Everglades University in Miami.

Having the opportunity to experience the various aspects of the construction industry was a major reason all four young men applied to the program.

“The exposure of the day-to-day tasks will help me gain knowledge and experience in each department,” stated Diego-Marroquin, whose hometown is Immokalee. “I’m extremely grateful to BCB Homes for giving me the opportunity to be part of this unique program.”

“There are no other companies that give new hires the ability to move around from each department to see where they might fit best,” added Perretta, a native of Shamong, New Jersey. “With that being said, I get to see all departments of this company, which will only make me a better employee and give me a further understanding of the company and the outstanding products it produces.”

Soars, a Naples resident said, “I’m extremely excited to be granted this opportunity and can’t wait to find out where in the construction industry my service and skills will be most helpful.”

“I applied to the program so I could expand my knowledge of the field of construction,” added Mcnab, a native of Tampa. “The program is truly a great way to kickstart my career.”

The participants all indicated they’re enjoying the program for a wide range of reasons.

“When this program is completed, my goal is to know where I belong within the construction process and to have a level of competence to further help those around me while being able to deliver a distinguishable level of comfort to clients,” noted Soars. “I’m developing a level of attention to detail that’s invaluable. My ultimate goal is to continue to work hard so I can eventually be a valued employee of this company.”

“I’m enjoying the exposure I’m getting being a part of this career program,” said Diego-Marroquin. “The training and resources provided by BCB Homes makes the program amazing.”

“To have the privilege to work for a company with a reputation like BCB Homes couldn’t have been a better launch pad for me to start my career in the construction industry,” revealed Perretta. “They stay true to their core values and make you feel like you’re a part of the family before you even start.”

“The fact that I’m actually learning and getting experience in the industry I always wanted to be a part of feels a little surreal,” commented Mcnab. “I’m really excited that my journey into the world of construction is now underway and I’m truly grateful because I believe I started my career with the best, most-respected building company in Southwest Florida – BCB Homes.”

For more information regarding potential participation in BCB Homes’ Career Pathway Program, call 239-643-1004 or visit BCBHomes.com, click on About Us, and scroll down to Career Pathway Program.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: BCB Homes' Career Pathway Program aimed at drawing young talent