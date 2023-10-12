BCCC President Felicia Ganther to step down at end of semester

The embattled president of Bucks County Community College will step down at the end of the semester.

Felicia Ganther informed the college of her decision in a letter obtained by this news orgainzation Thursday afternoon.

"It is with mixed emotions that I inform you that I have decided to conclude my term as President at the end of the Fall Semester," she wrote. "The passing of three of my presidential colleagues unexpectedly in the past few weeks and other personal challenges have made me reevaluate my purpose for the work I do and my life priorities."

Ganther said she informed the board of her decision.

Ganther is in her third year of a three-year contract and has been at the forefront of changes on campus since arriving at the height of the pandemic in 2021, with the goal of bringing more college students back to school.

In May, the college faculty federation said that its union members took a no-confidence vote in her leadership. But, Ganther found public support for her work at a board meeting that same month.

At the time, federation President John Sheridan, representing the union, told college trustees that Ganther was the top choice of the faculty when she was hired in 2021 and expected a strong collaborative relationship "but it had not materialized."

Those who came to her defense said the vote only represented about one third of the faculty since it only included teachers, while other members of the union and non-union faculty members didn't vote.

The vote was largely symbolic and Ganther remained employed and under contract at the college.

"I have fallen in love with Bucks and am proud of the great strides we have made over the past two years. However, I have decided to transition to new professional opportunities where I can pursue my passion to work with students and engage them in phenomenal student experiences, bringing the community into the college’s space, and partnering to create a web of support for students who need us the most," she wrote in her letter.

The fall semester ends in December.

