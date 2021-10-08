BCDC Trial Day 4: Officials testify to training in use of force

Oct. 8—CATLETTSBURG — Jurors heard from two jail officials and a former deputy Thursday about the training processes and procedures surrounding use of force at the Boyd County Detention Center in the waning days of the Joe Burchett administration in connection with the 2018 death of inmate Michael Lee Moore.

The testimony came in the fourth day of the trial of former supervisor Brad Roberts, who is accused of criminal abuse and manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old Moore over a 36-hour-old period between Nov. 27, 2018 and Nov. 29, 2018. Moore was booked on Nov. 27 on a charge of public intoxication.

Roberts is the first of four former deputy jailers to go to trial in the case.

The Major

Major Gus Guzman of the BCDC resumed his testimony Thursday morning, testifying on direct examination by Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley that he had limited interactions with Moore during the day shift of Nov. 28, 2018, the day after video footage shows Moore was slammed into a restraint chair, bodyslammed on the floor and had his head run into a wall.

Guzman recalled Moore had issues speaking and was not coherent. He said understood he had been combative the night prior. During his examination, Guzman testified a couple of incident reports were generated from the night of the night shift, in which Roberts reported he had displayed an arc of spark with his TASER to gain compliance from the inmate and stated Moore had been pushed back into the booking room after he tried to run when he was on a bathroom break.

The report also stated Roberts drive-stunned — directly applying the TASER without shooting the probes — Moore after the inmate had kicked him in the groin.

In a statement Judge George Davis told the jury to disregard, Guzman said "the video didn't match what was in the incident reports."

Guzman also read from incident reports on the morning of Nov. 29, 2018, which detailed that when day shift initially came in, Moore was being held in the restraint chair in order to protect himself after having a seizure shortly before shift change. Moore was responsive and coherent, but about an hour later was found unresponsive during a regular check, Guzman read in the report.

Story continues

CPR was administered and EMS was alerted.

During a lengthy cross-examination, defense attorney Michael Curtis drove the point home about training at the Boyd County Detention Center — he asked about the use of force policies surrounding the use of restraint chairs, handcuffs, TASERs and pepper spray. Guzman testified every deputy jailer at the time underwent a 40-hour training course before being put on the floor and had to do continuing education courses every year to maintain certification.

That training, according to Guzman, was done in compliance with Kentucky Department of Correction Regulations.

Guzman said incident reports — including use of force — were to be reviewed by the jailer or the chief deputy jailer. Curtis, in his cross-examination, asked whether or not Burchett was illiterate. After modifying the question under objection by the state, Guzman answered he had never seen Burchett read or write during the nine or so years he worked under him.

Guzman said Chief Deputy Jailer Tom Jurta, Burchett's stepson, was the one who reviewed reports. The report in the Moore case was not reviewed until after the case was turned over to Kentucky State Police, according to Guzman testimony.

Guzman was only questioned once by Det. Jeff Kelly, the KSP investigator in the case, and that was prior to reviewing the footage, according to the testimony.

Curtis also asked if policies and procedures have been revised after a Department of Justice investigation revealed civil rights violations at the jail — Guzman said things have "taken a turn for the better."

During redirect, Copley reviewed the training process of deputies, in which Guzman said while there was a general overview in the introductory course and different certifications were required to handle equipment like TASERs, firearms and pepper spray, most of the techniques used by deputy jailers were on the job.

Copley asked Guzman if he had ever thrown an inmate into the restraint chair, drive-stunned an inmate in the restraint chair, leg-swept an inmate into the restraint chair, hit their head against a wall or stepped on their feet. Guzman replied "no" to all those questions.

In his recross-examination, Curtis asked Guzman if he recalled simultaneously TASing with a lieutenant a man held in a restraint chair. Guzman said he does not remember that incident.

The Trainer

While Guzman's testimony took up all morning and into the afternoon, Lt. Charles Layne — a 20-year veteran of the jail — testified as the chief training officer. Layne was on medical leave at the time of Moore's death, so while he did not testify to the specifics of the case, he did discuss the training deputies underwent in 2016 (when Roberts was hired).

During the examination, Layne revealed Roberts held the basic deputy jailer certificate, CPR certification, certification in verbal deescalation, pepper spray certification, TASER certification and firearm certification at the time of the incident.

At the time when Roberts was hired, Layne testified that the state required only 24 hours of DOC-mandated training — the jail provided another 16 hours above and beyond that, he said. At the time, the restraint chair was not trained specifically — Layne himself did not receive training in its use until January 2019, when Bill Hensley was at the helm.

However, the restraint chair was considered a use of force and needed to be documented, Layne said.

Layne also demonstrated to the jury — using Guzman as a partner, how an inmate is properly shackled and cuffed, and then placed in a restraint chair. Layne showed that an inmate's feet could be shackled prior to being placed in the chair and that there was a little slot to hold the shackle chain so the inmate's feet would remain still prior to having their legs strapped in the chair.

Layne also testified that continuing education courses were in compliance with the state standards as of Nov. 27, 2018.

Roberts' certificates were introduced into evidence.

During cross-examination, Curtis asked about if there was specific certification in report writing and use of force. Layne said they were covered in a powerpoint supplied by DOC — both issues fell under the introductory course.

"We went over it and if they had any questions I would answer them," Layne said.

Curtis also asked about continuing education courses — at that time, Layne could find out if a deputy had completed the courses, but could not know what their proficiency level was. Many of the courses were taught on the computer, Layne said.

"So this was just a technical compliance, because you had no way of knowing they actually had proficiency in what they were being taught?" Curtis asked.

"In order to complete the course, they would have to answer questions to demonstrate proficiency," he said. "But I had no way of knowing if they had a 70%, an 80% or a 90%."

Curtis also asked about "soft-hand techniques" and use of force — he even had Layne demonstrate an arm bar on him.

"That would make me comply," Curtis said.

Any time a deputy jailer laid hands on an inmate, Layne said "it had to be justified and reasonable."

Certain considerations included protecting the public, protecting others, self-defense and gaining compliance if all other methods fail, Layne testified.

During redirect, Copley asked about how restraints — like handcuffs or the chair — effect the use of force. Layne said it "greatly diminishes" how much force could be applied. On recross-examination, Curtis asked questions that reiterated Layne was not present when Moore was being held and did not have any direct knowledge about the case.

Here's some other testimony heard Thursday:

—Matt Cantrell: The former deputy jailer turned Boyd County Sheriff's deputy testified he worked the day shift of Nov. 28, 2018. He said he grabbed Moore by the shirt on a bathroom break because Moore almost wandered out of a door. Cantrell testified he believed it was not an escape attempt, but Moore got mixed up. He said while Moore was erratic, he wasn't really combative and each time he and other jailer's deputies released or placed him the chair, Moore didn't put up a fight. He also testified he wrapped his leg around Moore's — rather than stepping on his feet — to hold his leg still, a trick he picked up on the job.

—Amanda Osbourne: Osbourne could not attend the trial due to a medical issue. By an agreed order, Davis read to the jury that Osbourne would've testified she was the court liaison between the jail and the court system on Nov. 28, 2018. She would've said she notified the district court that Moore was too intoxicated and "gobbling like a turkey" and could not appear in court.

The trial will resume at 10 a.m Friday.

