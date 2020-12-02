Clearview Resources Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

·18 min read

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Clearview Resources Ltd. ("Clearview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Clearview Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Clearview Resources Ltd.)
Clearview Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Clearview Resources Ltd.)

HIGHLIGHTS

Over the past several months, the Company has been focused on the completion of three financing initiatives to improve the Company's financial position during these unprecedented times and for the future. These strategic initiatives include:

  • Securing a workable credit agreement with its lender that provides the credit capacity and flexibility required for the current economic environment;

  • Securing long-term funding through the Federal Government sponsored Export Development Canada ("EDC") Guarantee program; and

  • Raising $1.25 million in convertible debentures from the Company's very supportive shareholders to reduce the Company's outstanding bank debt.

Now, the Company has a reserve-based credit facility agreement of $15.0 million with the next annual review date set for October 31, 2021, a second credit facility of $6.25 million, 80% guaranteed by the EDC and has raised $1.25 million though a convertible debenture offering.

Production has averaged 2,050 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") over the nine months ended September 30, 2020, despite minimal capital expenditures and the shut-in of production in the second quarter.

Financial and Operating Highlights




Financial

Three months ended Sept. 30

Nine months ended Sept. 30

($ 000's except per share amounts)

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Oil and natural gas sales

4,371

5,357

(18)

11,263

19,175

(41)

Net earnings (loss)

(1,761)

(2,129)

(17)

(27,733)

(3,241)

756

Per share–basic and diluted

(0.15)

(0.18)

(17)

(2.38)

(0.28)

750

Adjusted funds flow (1)

931

879

6

1,530

4,223

(64)

Per share–basic and diluted

0.08

0.08

-

0.13

0.37

(65)

Cash flow from operations

874

1,422

(39)

1,728

3,860

(55)

Per share–basic and diluted

0.07

0.12

(42)

0.15

0.34

(56)

Capital expenditures – net

119

116

3

322

1,601

(80)

Weighted average shares







Basic and diluted (000's)

11,671

11,670

-

11,671

11,404

2

(1)

See non-GAAP measures

Production

Three months ended Sept. 30

Nine months ended Sept. 30


2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Oil – bbl/d

531

641

(17)

478

705

(32)

Natural gas liquids – bbl/d

410

501

(18)

410

475

(14)

Total liquids – bbl/d

941

1,142

(18)

888

1,180

(25)

Natural gas – mcf/d

7,143

7,487

(5)

6,973

7,428

(6)

Total – boe/d

2,132

2,389

(11)

2,050

2,419

(15)




Realized sales prices

Three months ended Sept. 30

Nine months ended Sept. 30


2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Oil – $/bbl

43.67

63.04

(31)

40.16

64.88

(38)

NGLs – $/bbl

22.51

20.45

10

18.61

26.33

(29)

Natural gas – $/mcf

2.11

1.02

107

2.05

1.61

27

Total – $/boe

22.29

24.37

(9)

20.06

29.04

(31)




Netback analysis

Three months ended Sept. 30

Nine months ended Sept. 30

Barrel of oil equivalent ($/boe)

2020

2019

% Positive
(Negative)

2020

2019

% Positive
(Negative)

Realized sales price

22.29

24.37

(9)

20.06

29.04

(31)

Royalties

(1.06)

(2.59)

59

(1.40)

(3.29)

57

Processing income

0.72

0.80

(10)

0.71

0.76

(7)

Transportation

(1.63)

(1.44)

(13)

(1.57)

(1.64)

4

Operating

(12.70)

(14.53)

13

(13.87)

(14.53)

5

Operating netback

7.62

6.61

15

3.93

10.34

(62)

Realized gain (loss) – risk
management contracts

(0.22)

0.89

(125)

2.27

0.19

1,095

General & administrative

(1.51)

(2.38)

37

(2.08)

(2.67)

22

Transaction costs

-

-

-

-

(0.17)

100

Cash finance costs

(1.14)

(1.11)

(3)

(1.40)

(1.30)

(8)

Corporate netback

4.75

4.01

18

2.72

6.39

(57)

(1)

% Positive (Negative) is expressed as being positive (better performance in the category) or negative (reduced performance in the category) in relation to operating netback, corporate netback and net earnings.

(2)

See non-GAAP measures.

FINANCIAL and OPERATIONAL RESULTS

During the third quarter of 2020, Clearview's realized price for oil improved from the second quarter but was still lower by 31% than the comparative period of 2019, due to a significant drop in benchmark oil pricing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which continued to affect selling prices in the third quarter. Natural gas liquids prices improved by 10% due to a stronger market for propane and butane. Natural gas prices were higher by 107% as a result of the low storage levels in Alberta and the continued build out of the Nova system. The Company's realized sales price per barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") was 9% lower in the third quarter of 2020 than the comparative period in 2019.

Production for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was down 11% to 2,132 boe/d versus the comparative period of 2019. The decrease in production was primarily due to lower oil production of 17% as not all oil production was brought back on-stream by the beginning of the third quarter. Natural gas liquids, generally associated with natural gas production, decreased 18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 versus the comparative period of 2019. Natural gas production decreased by 5% in the three months ended September 30, 2020 versus the comparative period of 2019.

Revenue, net of royalties, decreased by $0.6 million in the third quarter, an 18% decrease from the comparative period. This decrease was largely due to lower realized prices and lower production volumes. The Company's cost structure was reduced in the three months ended September 30, 2020 with total costs for transportation, operating costs and general and administrative expenses down $0.8 million versus the comparative period of 2019. Offsetting the decrease in costs was a $0.2 million reduction in realized gains on commodity contracts versus the comparative period. As a result of a reduced cost structure, adjusted funds flow was the same as the comparative quarter of 2019 at $0.9 million. The Company's corporate netback increased by 18% to $4.75 per boe for the current quarter versus $4.01 per boe in the comparative period of 2019.

Adjusted funds flow for the current quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $0.9 million. Capital expenditures were $0.1 million which enabled the Company to reduce its net debt by $0.8 million during the quarter. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had net debt of $14.2 million.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Clearview has maintained production at a reasonable level while incurring minimal operational and capital spending. Quarterly operating expenses decreased by 22% to $2.5 million from $3.2 million in the comparative third quarter of 2019. Third quarter capital spending was constrained to facility turnarounds mandated by the Alberta Boiler Safety Association (ABSA) and regulatory-related surface reclamation efforts. The office and field staff rapidly adapted to the low commodity pricing environment with cost-cutting initiatives, all while maintaining a strong production profile with a top priority of safety and regulatory compliance.

FEDERAL AND PROVINCIAL PROGRAMS

The Company continues to assess the impact of the current market dynamics and investigate any programs initiated by the federal and provincial government to assist companies affected by the pandemic. The Company meets the requirements of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program and has been receiving its eligible subsidy under this program. Clearview has also filed numerous applications for wellsite rehabilitation under the Government of Alberta's Site Rehabilitation Program ("SRP"). The Company has received approval on $150 thousand through the SRP program.

Clearview has commenced a six well abandonment program with its oilfield service company partners utilizing funding from Phase 1 of the Government of Alberta's Site Rehabilitation Program (SRP). Upon completion of this program, the Company plans to pursue additional abandonment and reclamation opportunities with funds provided under Phases 3 and 4 of the SRP. Candidate sites are currently being screened and reviewed. Clearview has also submitted applications for grants focused on reducing methane emissions under the Province of Alberta's Industrial Energy Efficiency and Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage program, and is exploring additional programs to reduce its environmental impact in its day-to-day operations.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, Clearview's lender completed its annual review of the Company's revolving, reserve-based credit facility. The credit facility limit was reduced to $15.0 million with the next annual review date being set for October 31, 2021. The Company had $13.5 million outstanding as of November 26, 2020. Borrowings under the credit facility continue to be subject to an interest rate of lender prime, currently at 2.45%, plus a credit spread or at the option of Clearview, using the lender's guaranteed notes, which are subject to the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR"), currently at 0.49% for a 30 day note, plus a stamping fee. Under this credit agreement, the prime lending credit spread and guaranteed notes stamping fees have increased by 2.75% across the entire pricing grid.

The reserve-based credit agreement continues to require compliance with a working capital covenant whereby the Company must maintain a minimum working capital ratio of 1 to 1 and a liability management rating ("LMR") covenant of no less than 2.0. In addition, the Company will now be required to maintain commodity swap contracts for 50% (approximately 3,400 GJ per day) of its natural gas production volumes and 300 barrels per day of its oil production volumes through to the next annual review date.

Simultaneously, the Company obtained an additional credit facility under its existing credit facility agreement with its lender for $6.25 million under the Business Credit Availability Program ("BCAP"), supported by the Export Development Canada ("EDC") Guarantee. The facility has a term of five years with the EDC providing a guarantee to the Company's lender for 80% of the principal amount outstanding. Monthly payments required under the facility are for interest costs only, which are subject to an interest rate of lender prime plus a credit spread, similar to the reserve-based credit facility. The principal amount outstanding must be repaid no later than 50% at the end of the fourth year with the balance of the principal outstanding due for repayment at the end of the fifth year. The Company will be required to pay an upfront fee of 1.8% annually to the EDC for its guarantee under BCAP.

Additionally, on December 1, 2020, the Company completed a convertible debenture offering to its existing shareholders for $1.25 million. The debentures are unsecured and subordinate to all senior debt of the Company. The interest payable on the debentures is 10%, payable on a quarterly basis, with a term of five years. During the term, the debenture is convertible into common shares of the Company at the option of the holder based on a conversion price of $1.50 per common share. The convertible debentures may be redeemed by the Company, upon consent from its lender, pursuant to the following provisions:

Year 1 – No redemption
Year 2 – 110% of the principal amount
Year 3 – 105% of the principal amount
Years 4 and 5 – 100% of the principal amount

Now, the Company has a reserve-based credit facility agreement of $15.0 million and a second credit facility of $6.25 million, 80% guaranteed by the EDC. Further improving the Company's financial position is the five-year term nature of the EDC backed credit facility, having an annual review date on the reserve-based credit facility which is 11 months into the future and the injection of $1.25 million from the convertible debenture offering. These credit arrangements, the injection of capital by the Company's shareholders and an overall improving oil and gas environment will allow the Company to reassess the requirement for the going concern disclosure in its December 31, 2020 audited financial statements.

OUTLOOK

In March 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. In addition, global commodity prices have declined significantly due to a collapse in demand attributed to COVID-19 in combination with an oversupply of oil. Governments worldwide, including those in Canada, have enacted emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. Governments and central banks have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions.

Canadian light oil prices have recovered from their lows of $19.22 per barrel for the month of April to average approximately $50.00 per barrel in November 2020 with the current forward price curve for Canadian oil approximately $50.00 per barrel for 2021. Canadian natural gas prices were very steady during the third quarter to average $2.24 per million cubic feet. The current forward price curve for Canadian natural gas is looking even stronger for the rest of the year and into 2021.

In addition to non-core property dispositions, the Company continues to direct efforts toward strategic acquisitions and potential mergers/business combinations to significantly increase the size of the Company for greater efficiencies and cash generating capabilities.

Clearview's September 30, 2020 unaudited condensed interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at www.clearviewres.com and SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and all the employees of Clearview, we would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

CLEARVIEW RESOURCES LTD.


2400 - 635 – 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 3M3



Telephone: (403) 265-3503

Facsimile: (403) 265-3506

Email: info@clearviewres.com

Website: www.clearviewres.com



TONY ANGELIDIS

BRIAN KOHLHAMMER

President & CEO

V.P. Finance & CFO

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results, industry conditions, commodity prices and business opportunities. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future.. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccines related thereto; the acquisition and disposition activities of the Company; the abandonment and reclamation activities of the Company; the continued application of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program; and applications under the Government of Alberta's Site Rehabilitation Program.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices and differentials, exchange rates, interest rates, royalty rates and tax laws; the impact of government assistance programs with have on the Company in connection with, among other things, the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact on energy demands going forward and the inability of certain entitles, including OPEC to agree on crude oil production output constraints; the impact on commodity prices, production and cash flow due to production shut-ins; the impact of regional and/or global health related events on energy demand; global energy policies going forward; global energy policies going forward; that the current commodity price and foreign exchange environment will improve; future exchange rates; future debt levels; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition and the ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and our ability to access capital. Although Clearview believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Clearview can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could include the possibility that Clearview will not be able to execute some or all of its ongoing programs; general economic and political conditions in Canada, the U.S. and globally, and in particular, the effect that those conditions have on commodity prices and our access to capital; further fluctuations in the price of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; adverse changes to differentials for crude oil and natural gas produced in Canada as compared to other markets and worsened transportation restrictions. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide securityholders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Non-GAAP Measures and Oil and Gas Metrics

The Company's management uses and reports certain measures not prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") (referred to as "non-GAAP measures") in the evaluation of operating and financial performance.

  • Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company to assess its operating results. The Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH") describes netback as "an operations indicator to assess operating priorities and evaluate smaller capital expenditures normally associated with field maintenance and improvement". The COGEH provides guidance that "the netback calculation takes the price received for a unit of production at a point in time and deducts from it all production costs, royalties and production taxes to find the cash netback to the producer from each barrel of oil or mcf of sales gas". The Company computes the operating netback for the Company directly from the applicable amounts on the Statements of Operations in the financial statements being oil and natural gas sales and processing income less royalties, production and transportation costs. This amount divided by the associated production volume (usually in boe's) provides a per unit amount.

  • Corporate netback is the adjusted funds flow amount divided by the total production for the period and represents the cash margin received on each barrel of oil equivalent sold.

  • Adjusted funds flow is a non-GAAP measure derived from cash flow from operating activities excluding decommissioning expenditures and changes in non-cash working capital. The adjusted funds flow amount represents funds available for capital expenditures, repayment of net debt or distribution to shareholders. Readers are directed to review the reconciliation of adjusted funds flow to cash flow provided by operating activities set out in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019.

  • Net debt consists of current assets (excluding financial derivatives) less current liabilities (excluding financial derivatives). Net debt is used to assess financial strength, capacity to finance future development and manage liquidity risk.

  • Operating netback, adjusted funds flow, corporate netback and net debt do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of a similar measure for other companies. The Company uses these terms as an indicator of financial performance because such terms are used internally in managing and governing the Company and are often utilized by investors and other financial statement users to evaluate producers in the oil and natural gas industry.

  • Boe means barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 mcf of natural gas to 1 bbl of oil. Boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6: 1, using a conversion on a 6: 1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

SOURCE Clearview Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/02/c0334.html

Latest Stories

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • Egyptian model arrested over photo shoot at ancient pyramid

    Both model Salma El-Shimy and her photographer were arrested and were accused by one lawyer of "insulting the great Pharaonic history."

  • Seattle to Slash Police Budget as Homicides Hit Highest Level in over a Decade

    Seattles is preparing to slash the city's police budget just as homicides in the city climb to their highest level in more than a decade.Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is set to sign a city budget that includes an 18 percent cut to the Seattle Police Department, a move that comes after police reform activists demanded the police budget be reduced by half. Calls for police reform have abounded in cities across the country since May, when George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis.The city council voted last week to slash about $69 million in funding for officer training, salaries and overtime, and get rid of vacant positions in the police department as well as transfer parking officers, mental health workers, and 911 dispatchers out of the department. The goal is to ultimately reinvest in alternatives to police in situations such as mental health crises.Meanwhile, Seattle had seen 55 murders this year as of Monday, the highest level since at least 2008, the last year of data available. The troubled city is also suffering a spike in violent crime, with 8,418 burglary incidents, up from to 7,634 last year, according to police.The mayor, a Democrat, said last week that she believes the city is "laying the groundwork to make systemic and lasting changes to policing.""We have rightly put forward a plan that seeks to ensure SPD has enough officers to meet 911 response and investigative needs throughout the city, while acknowledging and addressing the disproportionate impacts policing has had on communities of color, particularly Black communities," Durkan said in a statement.Police Chief Carmen Best resigned over the summer amid disagreements with the city council over the cuts to the police budget.In June, rioters claimed and barricaded off several blocks in the city’s downtown Capitol Hill neighborhood, calling it the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone, or CHOP, after police abandoned their East Precinct to vandals and arsonists. Police agreed not to respond to calls from within the “autonomous zone” unless they were life-threatening.Later that month, however, Durkan, who previously predicted the autonomous zone would usher in a “summer of love” and said her decision to withdraw police from the area reflected her “trust” in protesters, announced the city would begin dismantling the zone, citing incidents of violence. A shooting inside the zone left a 19-year-old dead and another critically injured. Police said they were met by a violent crowd that blocked their access to the victims.

  • Scott Atlas, the perfect Trump official, steps down

    Dr. Scott Atlas, the controversial White House coronavirus adviser, left federal employ much the same way he entered it: with an appearance on Fox News.

  • It's official: GOP’s Malliotakis ousts Democrat Rose in NYC

    A final tally of absentee ballots has confirmed that Republican Nicole Malliotakis has defeated U.S. Rep. Max Rose, denying the Democrat a second term representing one of the few conservative-leaning parts of New York City. Malliotakis, a New York State Assembly member, opened a big lead over Rose on Election Day in a district that includes all of Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

  • Navy Grounds New Fire Scout Helicopter Drone After Back-to-Back Mishaps

    Both were listed as Class A mishaps, meaning the aircraft likely suffered at least $2.5 million or more in damage.

  • Biden told this immigrant rights activist 'vote for Trump' in a blunt exchange. He voted for Biden but is ready to push him hard on immigration reform.

    Carlos Rojas Rodriguez confronted then-candidate Joe Biden about deportations in 2019. Here's what Rodriguez wants to see from the president-elect.

  • N.Y. Congressional Race Up in the Air after 55 Uncounted Ballots Found

    A tight race for a congressional seat in upstate New York is being further complicated by the discovery of 55 uncounted ballots, a Chenango County attorney announced on Tuesday.In New York’s 22nd Congressional District Republican Claudia Tenney led Democratic Representative Anthony Brindisi by just 12 votes on Monday, which should have been the last day for election officials to report vote totals in the district.On Tuesday, Chenango County Attorney Alan Gordon told Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte about the newly discovered ballots, which were cast during New York’s early voting period in the 22nd Congressional District.“Those ballots were apparently mislaid and never counted,” Gordon wrote. “I have advised our Board of Elections to not open any of those ballots and to secure them in their offices,” he said.Eleven of the 55 ballots appear to be from unregistered voters, while the remaining 44 could undo Tenney's lead. However, the New York Supreme Court is expected to rule this week on challenges that have been made against over 2,000 other absentee and affidavit ballots in the race.Chenango County Elections Commissioner Carol Franklin told Syracuse.com she did not know why the votes had not been counted.“My guess is they came in early and they were put aside and mislaid,” Franklin said. "I would hope that we could open them tomorrow with representatives present from each campaign.”The race has taken a number of twist and turns since Election Night, when Tenney initially led by 29,000 votes before mail-in votes were counted, eliminating her lead. Last week, Brindisi picked up a double-digit lead that later disappeared after two counties said they had made tabulation errors.

  • Army sergeant arrested after boy forced out of car, killed by vehicle

    An Alabama soldier was charged with reckless murder after allegedly forcing his girlfriend's unruly 5-year-old son to get out of a car at night along a road where the boy was hit and killed by another vehicle, authorities said.

  • Retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander praised for bipartisan efforts as he bids farewell

    As Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) bid farewell to his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday, the retiring lawmaker received a standing ovation from the rest of the upper chamber.In an emotional speech, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Alexander is "leaving this body and those of us in it, and the nation it exists to serve, stronger and better because you were here."> WATCH: Sen. Mitch McConnell gets emotional while speaking on Sen. Lamar Alexander: "You're leaving this body and those of us in it and the nation it exists to serve stronger and better because you were here." pic.twitter.com/JKqBpefAM5> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2020Veteran Democratic senators, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), also heaped praise on Alexander. Schumer, referring to Alexander as his friend, said he "will leave this chamber with a legacy that every senator should be proud of," emphasizing instances in which he's reached across the aisle despite potential personal political cost.Feinstein, meanwhile, said "I truly have come to appreciate Sen. Alexander's fairness, interest in solving problems, and his bipartisanship. Most of all, I so appreciate your friendship."In his final address, Alexander said the Senate needs "a change of behavior" resulting in lawmakers ceasing to block each other's amendments. > Not something you see often -- bipartisan standing ovation on Senate floor for retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander after he wraps up farewell address, which featured a heavy emphasis on his cross-aisle relationships and bipartisan accomplishments, especially on education issues> > -- Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrekwalsh) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

  • Russian police catch "Volga maniac" serial killer years after string of 26 murders

    Russian investigators claim to have caught the notorious “Volga maniac” who is suspected of murdering 26 elderly women nearly a decade ago. The Russian Investigative Committee on Tuesday identified one of Russia’s most prolific serial killers as Radik Tagirov, a 38-year-old plumber who is believed to have robbed and killed 26 women in 2011 and 2012 across central Russia, the Volga region and even the Ural mountains. The plumber targeted women, aged between 75 and 90, who lived alone in dilapidated housing, according to local media. He would meet some of them in the street and offer to help them with their heavy bags. In other cases, he showed up at his victims’ doorstep, impersonating a social worker or a plumber. He would strangle the victims with anything at hand such as a bathrobe belt and take valuables. The investigators, however, said that the pattern of his behaviour showed that he was not killing the women for the sake of material gain. Mr Tagirov, who was convicted of theft in 2009, reportedly killed his first victim in his hometown of Kazan but later expanded his reach to other cities on the Volga River hundreds of kilometres away, which earned him the nickname “the Volga maniac.” Police nearly caught the man in September 2011 when a victim’s son walked in on the scene of the crime but the killer escaped through a window. One of Mr Tagirov’s victims managed to survive but she was unable to describe the killer as she was blind. The murders had stopped by 2013, which led police to believe that the perpetrator had died or was arrested on an unrelated charge. Police offered £29,000 for any information leading to his arrest and spent years trying to link the killings by taking DNA samples from the crime scenes as well as shoe prints and other evidence. It took 10,000 genetic tests and countless cross-references to the police database to pin the crimes on Mr Tagirov, the investigators said on Tuesday. Mr Tagirov has already confessed and is awaiting a court hearing to rule on his possible arrest.

  • Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reportedly choosing Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff

    The Georgetown Law graduate who also served as chief of staff to President Clinton will join at least two other Black women who are set to hold senior roles in Harris’ office. Earlier this week President-elect Joe Biden made headlines when he announced that he had hired an all-female senior communications team. Now it’s being reported that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is furthering this unprecedented pro-woman administration with her eyes set on Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff.

  • Georgia Secretary of State Investigating Voter Registration Group Run by Warnock

    The New Georgia Project, a voter registration group formerly led by Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, is under investigation for allegedly sending ballot applications to non-residents, the Georgia secretary of state said Monday.Warnock was CEO of the group, which was originally founded by failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, until February. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the group, and three others, are under investigation for improper registration activities.While Raffensperger, a Republican who has been vocal in debunking President Trump’s claims of election fraud, said that he has not seen signs of widespread, systemic fraud, there is evidence of "third-party groups working to register people in other states to vote here in Georgia."Raffensperger said the New Georgia Project "sent voter registration applications to New York City," in a potential violation of state law."Voting in Georgia when you are not a resident of Georgia is a felony," Raffensperger said. "These third-party groups have a responsibility to not encourage illegal voting. If they do so, they will be held responsible."Warnock served as CEO of the group, which describes itself as a “nonpartisan effort to register and civically engage Georgians” from 2017 until February 21, 2020, according to the Washington Free Beacon. He has said he organized voter mobilization drives for the New Georgia Project, including an effort to register 80,000 new minority voters in 2014.The group says it has registered "nearly 400,000 people from underrepresented communities to vote in Georgia.”Warnock, who is competing against incumbent senator Kelly Loeffler (R., Ga.) in a runoff race that could decide party control of the Senate, had called past voter fraud probes against the group “alarmist.”In 2014, the secretary of state's office conducted an investigation into the New Georgia Project after contractors working for the group were accused of forging voter registration applications. The case was referred to law enforcement three years later, though no charges were ever brought.Warnock claimed in 2017 that "using the word voter fraud is alarmist, and it was totally unnecessary." He argued that the New Georgia Project had "excellent internal controls and that we have followed the law," as evidenced by the lack of charges brought against the group.Three other voter registration groups are also under investigation, Raffensperger said, including America Votes, which allegedly sent "absentee ballot applications to people at addresses where they have not lived since 1994."Vote Forward allegedly registered a dead Alabama voter in Georgia while Operation New Voter Registration Georgia is accused of recommending college students temporarily change their residency for the purpose of voting in the state.

  • Rights group asks Sri Lanka to probe deadly prison unrest

    An international human rights group has asked Sri Lanka to conduct an impartial investigation into prison unrest and the use of live ammunition by guards that resulted in the death of 11 inmates and injuries to more than 100 others. Amnesty International said authorities should examine the underlying causes of the unrest at Mahara prison, which began Sunday evening and continued into Monday. “Yesterday’s incident reflects the anxiety among prisoners about the threat of COVID-19 within severely overcrowded prisons and the inadequate measures in place to protect them," said David Griffiths, director of the Office of the Secretary General at Amnesty International.

  • Black woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegal voting files new appeal

    In 2018, Crystal Mason was sentenced to five-years for voting in the 2016 election. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas is now working with her to appeal the verdict. Mason had no idea she was not allowed to vote in 2016 when she cast her provisional ballot due to the fact that she was on federally supervised release.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden spells out why he thinks he can reach a coronavirus relief deal with McConnell

    President-elect Joe Biden has made it clear he believes he can reach the other side of the aisle during his presidency. His first priority, he told The New York Times' Thomas Friedman, will be to push a major pandemic relief package through Congress, even before he gets into office. But that may be difficult while Republicans hold the Senate, which will be the case unless both Democratic candidates win their respective George Senate runoffs.Biden, though, is optimistic, for two reasons. On the one hand, he thinks he has a solid enough working relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to get deals done, citing his days in the Senate and as vice president as precedent. "Let me put it this way," he told Friedman. "There are a number of things that when McConnell controlled the Senate that people said couldn't get done, and I was able to get them done with [him]. I was able to get them to, you know, raise taxes on the wealthy. I think there are trade-offs, that not all compromise is walking away from principle. He knows me. I know him. I don't ask him to embarrass himself to make a deal."But the president-elect also doesn't think holding the majority means McConnell will have all the leverage. If the GOP stymies a relief bill just to prevent his administration from notching a win, Biden said, that could lead to trouble for the party at the voting booth in the 2022 midterms. Biden argued that layoffs, shuttered business, vaccine distribution issues, and bankrupt states will make it challenging for Republican lawmakers to block legislation for too long. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

  • U.S. judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    In a four-page order issued on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff said she would not strike the disputed document from the court record. Lawyers for the city of Detroit had asked Neff to strike the document as a way of sanctioning Trump's campaign. "While we are disappointed that sanctions were not awarded, this is only one of many cases filed in Michigan, and we do expect these lawyers to be sanctioned by some courts for their repeated frivolous lawsuits," David Fink, a lawyer for the city of Detroit, said in a statement.

  • Authorities end search in river for missing Columbia woman

    Law enforcement officers have finished searching a section of a central Missouri river for the remains of a missing Chinese woman whose husband is charged in her death. The search of the Lamine River near Boonville did not recover any evidence related to Mengqi Ji, 28, who was reported missing on Oct. 10, 2019, Columbia police said. No date has been set for Elledge's murder trial, KMIZ reported.

  • Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is Racist

    All day, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has been hyping the huge revelations the group would be releasing from their latest stunt. In a dramatic video posted Tuesday morning, the conservative activist could be seen unmuting himself and informing CNN chief Jeff Zucker, “We’ve been listening to your CNN calls for basically two months and recording everything. Just wanted to ask you some questions, if you have a minute.”“Do you still feel you are the most trusted name in news?” he asked. “Because I have to say from what I’ve been hearing on these phone calls, I don’t know about that. I mean, we’ve got a lot of recordings that indicate you’re not really that independent of a journalist.”“Thank you for your comments,” Zucker replied, dryly. “So everybody, in light of that, I think what we’ll do is we’ll set up a new system and we’ll be back with you, we’ll do the rest of the call a little bit later.”So what were the supposedly shocking comments O’Keefe uncovered? According to his group’s Tuesday night release, the most damning thing anyone on CNN’s editorial team did was accuse Fox News’ Tucker Carlson of being a racist.“I think it’s unavoidable that you have to talk about the naked racism of Tucker Carlson,” a man Project Veritas identified as CNN digital VP of global programming Marcus Mabry says in one tape. “Because that’s really what drove this anti-diversity push, you know, Trump watches Tucker Carlson's show and then reacts. And just as sort of the white supremacy hour they have on Fox News every night.”Not exactly news for anyone who watches Carlson’s nightly show, including some of his own Fox News colleagues who said as much earlier this year.Without mentioning Project Veritas, Carlson attacked Mabry directly on that show Tuesday night for “lecturing” media companies about the value of diversity. The host laughed out loud at the notion that “there’s a lot of work to do” to make newsrooms more diverse.CNN’s PR Twitter account, meanwhile, responded to Project Veritas with this message: “Legal experts say this may be a felony. We‘ve referred it to law enforcement,” though it’s unclear what laws the group may have broken.Later, that same account revealed that Mabry was not even the staffer who made those comments about Carlson. “James & Tucker, the voice you ID’d tonight as ‘Marcus Mabry’ is actually GA resident & CNN General Counsel David Vigilante. We’re certain you’ll want to correct the record and apologize to the Black executive for assuming he was the voice raising concerns over white supremacy.” The other big revelation from Project Veritas appeared to be that Zucker did not want his staff to “normalize” President Donald Trump’s delusional claims about the election.“This is a president who knows he’s losing, who knows he’s in trouble, is sick, maybe is on the aftereffects of steroids or not, I don’t know,” Zucker said. “But he is acting erratically and desperately, and we need to not normalize that.”“You know, this is what we've come to expect for the last three and a half years, four years, but it clearly is exacerbated by the time that we're in and the issues that he’s [Trump] dealing with,” he added. “I think that we cannot just let it be normalized. He is all over the place and acting erratically, and I think we need to lean into that.”It appears that for Project Veritas, pointing out the reality unfolding in front of Americans’ eyes, whether on Fox News or in the White House, is proof of CNN’s supposed bias. But if anything, their big sting is likely to endear Zucker to those who still like to blame him for elevating Trump during the 2016 campaign.Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Sidney Powell, the Trump Lawyer ‘Too Insane’ for Tucker CarlsonRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.