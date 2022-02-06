BCE's (TSE:BCE) Dividend Will Be Increased To CA$0.92

The board of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of April to CA$0.92. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 5.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

BCE Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 5.6%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 116%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the first annual payment was CA$2.07, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$3.68. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.9% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Although it's important to note that BCE's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

We're Not Big Fans Of BCE's Dividend

Overall, while the dividend being raised can be good, there are some concerns about its long term sustainability. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for BCE you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

