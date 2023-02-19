BCE's (TSE:BCE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CA$0.9675 on the 15th of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 6.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

BCE Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 31.2%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 100%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$2.17 total annually to CA$3.87. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.0% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Although it's important to note that BCE's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

We're Not Big Fans Of BCE's Dividend

In conclusion, we have some concerns about this dividend, even though it being raised is good. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for BCE (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

