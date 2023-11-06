BCH Sports Mic Takeover: Abilene High Eagles
BCH Sports Mic Takeover: Abilene High Eagles
BCH Sports Mic Takeover: Abilene High Eagles
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers a game-by-game recap for all of Sunday's Week 9 action.
Sporting Kansas City, the Western Conference's No. 8 seed, toppled St. Louis City and reinforced the irrelevance of the MLS regular season.
A Purdue investigation found that Connor Stalions purchased tickets to six Purdue home games.
Milroe and LSU's Jayden Daniels traded offensive blows in a critical SEC West battle and showed why they both belong in the Heisman conversation.
Stalions has been accused of purchasing tickets to games of future Michigan opponents in his name for games and transferring them to various friends and acquaintances.
Shurmur has been serving as an analyst for the Buffaloes in 2023.
Thursday on X (Twitter), all users saw the same pinned topic under the "What's happening?" sidebar. As part of a "timeline takeover" -- which gives advertisers "priority access to logged-in users' first impression of the day" -- conservative media nonprofit PragerU is promoting the hashtag "#DETRANS" to advertise its new film about "the stories of detransitioners." The organization has been criticized for doubting climate change and downplaying the realities of slavery. In a press release, PragerU noted that it chose X specifically for its ad campaign "as it is one of the least censored social media platforms" after being purchased by Elon Musk.
Victor Wembanyama had the first monster game of his NBA career on Thursday night, with 38 points (15-26 FG, 3-6 3PT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Spurs' 132-121 win over the Suns.
This weekend features NWSL and MLS playoff action, NASCAR's championship race, the NBA's in-season tournament, the NFL in Germany, and so much more.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde reflect on the life and career of legendary men’s college basketball coach Bob Knight on today’s episode.
Billy Donovan said his players were having a team meeting in the wake of an opening-night loss to the Thunder. But All-Star guard Zach LaVine says it wasn’t some team meeting, not in the sense of how he defines it.
Davis' style of play garnered lasting nicknames, such as "Sweet D," "The Greyhound" and “the Man with the Velvet Touch."
A Berlin-based software developer is fighting back after X suspended his account, claiming that research he conducted on the platform violated the company's terms of service. Following Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the platform, Travis Brown's research figured heavily in reporting that painted X, formerly Twitter, in an unflattering light. Brown worked on open source projects at Twitter for a year well before Musk's tenure.
Welcome to the club, Texas. 62 years after the franchise debuted as the Washington Senators, the Rangers are finally champions.
It can be tough to drop some of your late draft picks this early in the season, but you're better off moving on when it comes to these five players.
WBC/lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury dropped from seventh to 10th in Yahoo Sports' boxing pound-for-pound rankings after a disappointing effort against Francis Ngannou
The Rangers took a 3-1 World Series lead, improving to 10-0 on the road this postseason and moving within one win of their first title.
It's time to make room for your Week 9 pickups by cutting some underperforming players on your fantasy roster.
Young is a former No. 2 overall pick.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup from the Week 8 Sunday slate.