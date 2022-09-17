BCI: Annual Missing Persons Day set to be held today

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) invites the families of missing loved ones to gather in Cincinnati today.

Families will gather for a public open house and vigil remembering Ohio’s missing persons, according to a press release.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Springdale Police Department on Lawnview Avenue in Cincinnati on September 17.

The public and officers are invited to join these families to show support to those who have missing loved ones.

This event aims to raise awareness about missing-and-unidentified-person cases in Ohio and provide resources.

Representatives from BCI’s Missing Persons Unit, Ohio Crisis Response Team, Springdale Police Department, Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, UCanSpeakForMe, and other partner organizations will be attending the event.



