BCI investigating after person shot by police in Fairfield Township

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating after a person was shot by police in Fairfield Township Wednesday night, officials said.

Steve Irwin, a spokesperson for the bureau, confirmed agents are looking into the shooting after BCI was requested to investigate by the Fairfield Township Police Department.

No officers were injured, Irwin said. It’s currently unclear what led up the shooting.

Fairfield Township police are on the scene near Hamilton Middletown and Liberty Fairfield roads.

Irwin said the investigation is ”active and ongoing.”

The Enquirer has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.

