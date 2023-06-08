CANTON – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a fatal police shooting that apparently took place Wednesday night near 25th Street Southwest and Interstate 77, Repository news partner News 5 Cleveland reported.

Canton police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were at the scene along the exit and entrance ramps at Cleveland Avenue for several hours, the television station said.

BCI working a large crime scene on the I-77 exit and entrance ramps at Cleveland Ave in Canton. Canton police, OSP and BCI all working the scene. We have some information that this is a shooting but have yet to confirm details. pic.twitter.com/ViysR9EOdL — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 8, 2023

Further details weren't available.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: BCI investigating police shooting in Canton