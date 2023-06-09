BCI: Investigation ongoing into shooting death of Jeffrey Neff

Ohio BCI headquarters near London.

CANTON ‒ Investigators are releasing few details about the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Neff by Canton police.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said Friday the case remains under investigation and had no additional details to share.

Canton police asked BCI to step in after an officer or officers shot the 41-year-old Neff when they went to his home in the 300 block of 25th Street SW on Wednesday night.

Police were responding to a report of a domestic dispute just after 10 p.m. A neighbor called 911 asking for police to ensure that everyone was OK after she heard a man and a woman yelling loudly inside and outside.

It is unclear how the events unfolded but Police Chief John Gabbard said shortly after police arrived, they were fired upon and returned fire, wounding the suspect.

Neff was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he died. An officer was grazed in the leg by a shot fired by Neff but was not hurt, Gabbard said.

Neff's body was taken to Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The medical examiner referred questions about the case to Stark County Coroner's Office. The Stark coroner's office was unsure if the autopsy had been completed but expected it to be completed as soon as possible.

Investigators have released little information about the shooting, including who fired the fatal shot as well as how many times Neff was hit by bullets.

It is also unclear where Neff was shot. Investigators were seen combing the grassy area between the Interstate 77 ramps connecting to Cleveland Avenue SW. Neff's home abutted the off-ramp.

The Canton Repository has made a public records request seeking more information, including police body camera video, witness statements and the name of any officer involved in the shooting. The city responded that they would respond to the request soon.

A Cash App has been set up to collect donations for Neff's widow.

A woman identifying herself as Neff's sister posted on Facebook the funding would help pay for his funeral.

"My sister and nieces was his life and anyone that truly knows Jeff knows that," she wrote. "Making arrangements is hard enough on them, and they need all the support they can get!"

