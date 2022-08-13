BCI investigation into Pritchett shooting nears end

Aug. 13—LIMA — The Bureau of Criminal Investigation's inquiry into the fatal shooting of Quincy Pritchett, who was reportedly shot by an Allen County sheriff's deputy after fleeing a traffic stop in June, is in its final stages and may soon be sent to the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors will determine whether to seek an indictment for Deputy Izak Ackerman, who was also struck by a bullet during the altercation with Pritchett on June 21.

The shooting occurred just outside of view of Ackerman's cruiser camera, which captured the brief pursuit on Second Street that ended in Pritchett's death.

The Allen County Sheriff's Office released cruiser camera footage of the incident in July, one of the few records from the incident that have been made public thus far.

What happens from here

If prosecutors seek an indictment, the case will be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury, which will then be tasked with determining whether probable cause exists to justify an indictment.

Prosecutors may also appoint a special prosecutor to present the case to a grand jury, or they may decline to seek an indictment and forego the grand jury process altogether.

Still, it is rare for grand juries to indict a law enforcement officer for using lethal force in the line of duty.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office, which oversees BCI, will publicly release its findings from the investigation once judicial proceedings are complete.

What happened to Pritchett

Cruiser camera video appears to show Pritchett fleeing from Ackerman on foot after a brief car chase down Second Street, but the shooting itself occurs just outside of the camera's view.

The sheriff's office said its preliminary investigation appeared to show that Pritchett and Ackerman exchanged gunfire. Still, the cruiser video itself does not resolve this question.

The sheriff's office has not confirmed why Ackerman initiated the traffic stop either—a question raised by Pritchett's family during an NAACP press conference in June—though municipal court records show a warrant for Pritchett's arrest was issued in May after he failed to appear for a court hearing.

There are other unresolved questions, like how long Pritchett's body was left outside after the shooting and why the cruiser camera's audio goes silent while the shooting occurs.

Still, the video shows an apparently injured Ackerman running from the scene to his vehicle, telling a dispatcher he's been shot and that the suspect is down.

Ackerman, who was reportedly struck in the face by a bullet, was taken to Lima Memorial Health System and later underwent surgery in Columbus, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office asked BCI to investigate the shooting but has declined to answer additional questions about the incident until the BCI investigation is complete.

The lack of clarity has frustrated Pritchett's family, who held a press conference alongside the NAACP in June seeking answers. The NAACP has likewise renewed its calls for the sheriff's office to equip deputies with body worn cameras.

"We just want them to know that Quincy was not that kind of guy," Pritchett's aunt, Gwen McLaurine, said during the press conference. "I don't know what happened that night—none of us do, because we were not there—but we do deserve answers. And we do deserve some closure."