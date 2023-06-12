BCS school board fills administrative slots

Fremont the left, Cheryl Schell, Principal of Oak Harbor High School; Brian Kaser, new Assistant Principal at Oak Harbor High School; Geoff Halsey, new Director of Administrative Services; and incoming Superintendent Cathy Bergman.

OAK HARBOR - The Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools Board of Education met for its June 7 and approved contracts for two new administrators.

Geoff Halsey will join the BCS team as the new director of administrative services, replacing Cathy Bergman, who will become superintendent on Aug. 1.

Most recently, Halsey has been the principal at Battaan Intermediate School in Port Clinton since 2013. Prior to joining Port Clinton City Schools, Halsey served as the director of technology for Danbury Local Schools. Halsey also has several years of experience as an English/language arts teacher in both Ohio and Indiana.

He earned his bachelor's degree in education from Bowling Green State University as well as a master's of education degree in classroom technology. He also has a master's degree in educational administration from Ashland University.

Brian Kaser will join the district as the new assistant principal of Oak Harbor High School, replacing Alison Wolf. Most recently, Kaser served as assistant principal for Washington Local Schools in Toledo. Kaser has eight years experience as a mathematics teacher at Toledo Whitmer High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics education from Indiana Weslyan University and a master's degree in administration from Concordia University.

Outgoing Superintendent Guy Parmigian commented, "Mrs. Bergman and I are both very excited to welcome these two experienced and student-centered leaders to BCS. They are both excited to jump in and begin to meet staff, students, and community members."

