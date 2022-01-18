BCS Wealth Management Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ...

Investment company BCS Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Tesla Inc, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCS Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, BCS Wealth Management owns 187 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: KMB, BALT, PJAN, TD, VTEB, DUK, BA, MCK, BOCT, AES, CAT, VB, ORCL, BDEC, ADBE, GOOGL, CSCO, NVDA, VYM, DAL, USAC, PEP, IVV, SLYV, GE, VLUE, SPLV, PEI,

  • Added Positions: PG, VCSH, SCHX, BSCM, TSLA, MMIN, BAC, BSCN, BSJM, JPM, SCHF, BSJN, MMIT, SCHA, TFC, JNJ, SCHM, BSCO, SCHV, HD, AAPL, SCHZ, QQQ, BRK.B, VZ, MSFT, SO, INTC, T, SCHH, LLY, RGLD, BSMM, AMZN, SCHD, POCT, FLRN, SCHC, VXUS, V, SCHO, MOAT, PFE, SCHB, BSMN, XOM, UNH, CVS, SPDW, KO, VTI, PDI, VTV, HSY, SCHE, SCHP, VUG, PMAR, SCHR, NOBL, CVX, FNDX, DIS, SHYD, FB, VBR, BMY, ABT, COST, SCHG, MRK, SHW, PJUL, WMT, FNDF, EFV, CORP, DG, BSEP, GOOG, BOND, SBUX, BXMT, PSLV, BAPR,

  • Reduced Positions: ANGL, VOO, PZA, DES, TOTL, BSJO, DON, VYMI, SHM, MJ, DBEF, LOW, DEF, BSV, BMAR, USMV, UNP,

  • Sold Out: BSCL, BSJL, BSML, IBMJ, RCL, CIBR, F,


For the details of BCS Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bcs+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BCS Wealth Management

  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 42,605 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%

  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 144,271 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78%

  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 93,562 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1410.28%

  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 155,665 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%

  5. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 472,975 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82%

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 13,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $82.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $101.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 1410.28%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $156.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 93,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 182.17%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 57,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 73.38%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1041.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.18 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 148,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 247.61%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 255.16%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $150.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (BSML)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.2 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.23.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34.

Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.





