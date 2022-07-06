BCSD: Man gives false name, runs from law

Jul. 5—WESTWOOD — An Ironton man suspected of fleeing from police once was caught last week after attempting to do again on foot, court records show.

Roy G. Bentley, 56, was charged June 30 with one count of second-degree fleeing on foot, one count of identity theft and one count of simple possession of methamphetamine.

According to a criminal citation, Bentley's 2005 Dodge was believed to have been involved in a chase on June 25. When a deputy patrolling Westwood spotted the vehicle in a driveway, he pulled up on it and spotted Bentley and a woman getting inside, records show.

Bentley appeared nervous and was reaching around in the vehicle, records show. The deputy asked for Bentley's name, to which he replied, "Troy Bentley," according to the citation.

While the deputy spoke with the homeowner at the address, Bentley and the woman took off on foot, records show.

After running a couple hundred yards, Bentley stopped and was taken into custody — a baggie of meth was turned up in the car beside the driver's seat, records show.

