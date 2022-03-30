BCSO: 2 women arrested after manhunt for shooting suspects

Mar. 29—Two women accused of shooting at deputies were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a hourslong manhunt in the South Valley, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO said on Twitter that there are no "outstanding suspects" on the loose and the shelter in place orders for schools between Coors and Isleta have been lifted.

The agency said sometime before 10:45 a.m. multiple people fled a vehicle after shooting at deputies in the area. BCSO locked down a large swath of the South Valley as they searched for the suspects, asking locals to stay indoors.