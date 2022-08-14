BCSO arrests son in connection to mother's death in Callaway

CALLAWAY — The Bay County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of one person in regard to a homicide discovered early Sunday morning.

BCSO deputies responded to a call for a welfare check on a local woman around 2 a.m. Sunday at a residence on Chipewa Street in Callaway and discovered the victim was deceased.

Investigators found evidence to suspect foul play, and the victim's son Dikajah Davion Teague, 22, was identified as a possible suspect in the death.

Investigators, acting on information that Teague may have been planning to leave the area, began searching for Teague and his vehicle. A BCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop where Teague was detained and interviewed.

Teague was arrested and charged with an open count of murder.

BCSO Criminal Investigations and the Crime Scene Unit also responded to process the scene, and officials said the body has turned over to the Medical Examiner's Office.

More details will be released as they become available.

