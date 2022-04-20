BCSO details fatal shooting in South Valley

Apr. 19—Authorities say a 37-year-old was wearing makeshift body armor and armed with three gun when he was shot to death by deputies during a lengthy standoff earlier this month in the South Valley.

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Capt. Nicholas Huffmyer said Tuesday that deputies Cutter Pryde, Alfred Duchaussee, Gustavo Araujo and Micah Barker, a longtime SWAT member with one prior shooting, exchanged gunfire with Taylor Crabb on April 1.

The incident began with a 911 call about people stripping a car but Huffmyer couldn't say if Crabb had committed a crime prior to deputies' arrival. He said BCSO did not know where the convicted felon got the guns.

It was the second time someone fired at BCSO deputies in a five-day stretch and one of eight times local authorities have shot, or shot at, someone so far this year. Six of those were fatal.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said the agency has "major concerns" about the uptick in violence toward his deputies.

"They couldn't believe this person stopped in the middle of the street, which isn't normal, and just started shooting at them," he said. "We're seeing a change in behavior of the criminal, which is emboldening these people if there's no consequences."

Huffmyer pointed out that, in 2012, Crabb was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

"You may be doing the math in your head and thinking 'well, we're still within that. Why is he out in the public?' And that's a great question that unfortunately, our office can't answer," Huffmyer said, referring questions to the Department of Corrections.

DOC spokesman Eric Harrison said Crabb earned "good time," was paroled in Aug. 2020 and released in July 2021.

Less than a year later, he was shot by deputies.

Around 7 a.m. a woman reported an SUV being stripped on her property in the 200 block of Saavedra SW, near Isleta and Bridge.Lapel video showed deputies arrive 10 minutes later and Crabb got into a Cadillac.

A deputy pulled a gun out and Crabb rammed the other deputy's vehicle before driving away. The agency did not release full video of the incident, as is custom for other agencies, but edited segments showing various interactions with Crabb.

Huffmyer said this was done to not reveal "tactics used to immobilize" Crabb's car.

BCSO showed a timelapse of the pursuit, which reached speeds of 80 mph and ended near Arenal and Lopez. Another video began when Crabb allegedly fired at BCSO and one deputy got out of his SUV as his gun jammed.

The deputy joined two others behind the SUV as he tried to reload, and Crabb can be heard firing another shot. A deputy yelled "driver put your (expletive) hands up" before Duchaussee, Araujo and Pryde returned fire.

"We have one occupant inside the vehicle, unknown if hit, we are still taking fire," a deputy said into his radio.

Huffmyer said an hour and a half passed as SWAT was called and Crabb refused to surrender, rolling down the windows and smoking a cigarette.

Drone video, taken at 9:06 a.m., showed Crabb fire three shots into the window, toward the drone and a home before Barker fired back several times.

Huffmyer said, 45 minutes later, deputies found Crabb — who may have been hit by earlier gunfire — dead inside the car.

Inside the car were two pistols, one with an extended magazine, a sawed-off shotgun and drug paraphernalia. He said Crabb was wearing a bulletproof plate and fitness weight, apparently as body armor.