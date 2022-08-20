BCSO detains suspect in stabbing, fire in bosque south of Bridge

Aug. 19—Deputies have arrested a man accused of stabbing a person and starting a fire Friday morning in the bosque in Southwest Albuquerque.

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jayme Fuller did not identify the man but said he is "currently detained for questioning."

"Once official charges are filed we will release more information," she said. "Thank you to our community and media partners for sharing his photo."

Fuller said Friday afternoon that the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown.

She shared a photo of the alleged suspect, but said he was believed to have changed clothes "and is now wearing khaki shorts, red shoes, and no shirt."

Fuller said deputies responded around 7:30 a.m. to reports of a stabbing along the bosque trail near Second and Woodward SW, between Rio Bravo and Bridge. She said the man fled the area on a scooter and a fire was started nearby shortly after.

"Witnesses described the suspect who lit the fire as the same suspect from the stabbing," Fuller said.

She said the area south of Bridge to Rio Bravo was closed as deputies searched for the man.