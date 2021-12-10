BCSO identifies man shot by deputies

Dec. 10—The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has identified the man shot and killed by at least one deputy on Tuesday as 41-year-old Mario Armando Diaz.

Jayme Fuller, a BCSO spokeswoman, said around 8:15 p.m. deputies were called by Albuquerque Police Department dispatch because a domestic violence incident had been reported at an Allsup's gas station on Coors and Blake SW.

The victim in the incident had called the nonemergency line from an apartment complex at 6200 Montaño Plaza NW, near Coors.

Deputies were sent to talk to the victim around 9 p.m., Fuller said, and they learned that "a battery had occurred."

"While speaking with the victim, the offender of the suspected battery arrived on the scene," Fuller said. "The offender quickly fled on foot, and deputies engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect."

She said when the deputies caught up with the suspect "a physical altercation occurred" and "at least one deputy fired one round, striking the suspect during the encounter."

The Multi Agency Task Force — made up of BCSO, APD and New Mexico State Police — is investigating the shooting.

Fuller said a news conference will be held about the incident after the deputies are interviewed and videos reviewed.

Diaz's friends and family could not be reached Thursday.