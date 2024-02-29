BCSO IDs man injured in gunfight with deputies outside Albuquerque hotel

Feb. 28—Bernalillo County deputies shot and injured a man during an exchange of gunfire late Tuesday in Northeast Albuquerque.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said no deputies were injured. She said at least two deputies are on paid administrative leave.

Fuller said the man, 39-year-old Lupe Vargas, was hospitalized "with a gunshot wound deemed non-life-threatening."

She said Vargas engaged deputies in a gunfight and unsuccessfully tried to steal one of their vehicles before he was arrested.

Vargas has warrants out for violating probation after testing positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to court records. Fuller said deputies found fentanyl on Vargas after he was detained.

"This incident demonstrates the ongoing challenge our community faces with repeat, violent offenders who receive minimal consequences for their actions, emboldening them to continue their criminal activities," she said.

Court records show Vargas has a criminal history dating back to 2004 and includes DWI, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery upon a peace officer convictions.

Some of the more serious charges leveled against Vargas, including armed robbery and kidnapping, were dismissed in a plea deal offered to him by prosecutors.

Most recently, Vargas spent almost two years in jail after pulling a gun on his neighbors in 2021, according to court records. He pleaded guilty and was released to probation in July 2023.

"Despite the severity of his offenses, Vargas has repeatedly been granted release from jail, posing a significant threat to the safety and security of our community," said Fuller, the BCSO spokeswoman.

Court records show that in November, Vargas was ordered to serve community service and complete drug treatment after failing a drug test. An arrest warrant was issued for Vargas after he skipped out on treatment and missed a Jan. 9 appointment with his probation officer.

"His whereabouts are unknown," a probation officer wrote in the Jan. 26 violation report.

Fuller said BCSO's Auto Theft Unit was conducting an operation late Tuesday near Menaul and University. She said "the operation escalated" around 11 p.m. when deputies tried to pull Vargas over in the parking lot of the Ramada Plaza hotel.

"Upon deputies' attempt to conduct the stop, the suspect crashed their vehicle in the parking lot and discharged a firearm at deputies," Fuller said. "Our deputies, in response, returned fire."

She said Vargas then tried to evade deputies by entering the hotel and, soon after, came out and tried to steal a deputy's vehicle.

"This attempt was thwarted, and the suspect was successfully taken into custody without further incident," Fuller said.

She said the shooting is under investigation by the Multi-Agency Task Force.

Fuller said the Auto Theft Unit's operation was part of BCSO Sheriff John Allen's proactive approach to tackle "a prevalent issue that often escalates into more violent crimes."

"Last night's incident is a prime example of why this proactive unit is essential — not only to apprehend those who commit these crimes but to protect our citizens and law enforcement from the danger posed by repeat offenders like Mr. Vargas," she said.