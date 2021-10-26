BCSO: Inmate killed at Metropolitan Detention Center

Oct. 26—An inmate was killed during a fight in a general population cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday evening, according to Bernalillo County officials.

At about 5:40 p.m., corrections officers responded to an altercation and found one inmate severely injured. Medical personnel at the jail and Albuquerque Fire and Rescue responded, according to a Bernalillo County news release, but the inmate died in a cell. A manner of death hasn't been determined, according to the release.

At about 7:30 p.m., the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that homicide and violent crimes detectives were en route to the jail because of the killing.

Authorities didn't provide any other details about the case on Monday.