BCSO investigating man's death during fight

Feb. 28—Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after a man died during a fight near Route 55 Casino on Sunday.

Deputy Angelina Navarro, a BCSO spokeswoman, wrote in a news release that someone had called 911 to report a fight in the southewest Mesa.

"The calling party witnessed several subjects in the area drinking alcohol, firing guns, and acting belligerent which escalated to a physical fight," Navarro wrote.

She said when deputies arrived they found 63-year-old Larry Martinez dead on the scene. But, she said, the cause of death was unknown.

"BCSO Homicide and Violent Crime Detectives were immediately called to the scene, and several parties believed to be involved were questioned," Navarro wrote. "At this time, no formal charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing."