BCSO: Juvenile responsible for Twin Valley threat

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – There will be an increased Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) presence at Twin Valley High School Monday following a reported threat.

According to a news release from the BCSO, a 911 call was received on Feb. 16 in which the caller stated they were going to “shoot up Twin Valley High School.”

Deputies identified the location that the call was made from and immediately responded to the residence. After an investigation, it was determined the call was made by a juvenile who was referencing himself, by name, in third person.

The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the sheriff’s office. He was released on a summons to his guardian to be evaluated by Juvenile Justice at a later date.

The juvenile is not a student at any school in the Buchanan County school system, according to the release.

A heightened police presence will begin on Monday and will continue as needed, per the release.

