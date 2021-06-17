BCSO makes arrest in 2020 homicide on Pajarito Mesa

Jun. 17—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on suspicion of fatally shooting a man last October on the Pajarito Mesa southwest of Albuquerque.

Jesus De La Cruz Hinojos, 49, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Wednesday on an open count of murder in the death of Raul Martinez.

Martinez was found shot to death in his vehicle on the mesa on October 22 after he had left a nearby home to meet a friend, who had gotten a vehicle stuck in the area, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Several hours later, family members went to look for Martinez and found him slumped over in his green pickup truck with blood coming out of his mouth. He had been shot in the neck, according to the complaint.

According to court documents, a witness said that Hinojos had threatened Martinez about a month prior to his death, and witnesses told investigators that Hinojos had gotten a vehicle stuck in the mesa about the same time Martinez was shot.

A search of Martinez's phone records showed that Hinojos had called Martinez just before he left the home with his family to meet a friend, according to the BCSO.

Hinojos had been detained by Albuquerque police about two weeks before shooting and a firearm was taken from him. Subsequent testing by the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network found that the gun Hinojos had when he was detained by Albuquerque police could be linked to the shell casings found in Martinez's car, according to court documents.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Hinojos.

"The nature and circumstances of the offense charged and the weight of the evidence against the defendant are sufficient to merit the defendant's pretrial detention," Assistant District Attorney D'Ann Rasmussen wrote in a motion seeking to detain Hinojos.

It was not clear if Hinojos has an attorney and an emergency contact for him on his jail records couldn't be reached for comment on Wednesday.