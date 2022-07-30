BCSO: Man fatally shot at South Valley gas station

Jul. 29—A man was shot and killed Thursday night at a gas station in the South Valley.

Angelina Navarro, a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said the suspects fled the homicide in a stolen blue 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 with New Mexico license plate AFAX64.

Navarro shared photos of the truck and a man and woman believed to have been involved in the incident.

She said deputies responded around 8 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the 7-Eleven at 4321 Coors SW, near Gun Club. Deputies found a man dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

"Witnesses advised two men were in an altercation in the gas station parking lot when gunshots were heard," Navarro said.

She said detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying those involved.

Tips: Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO Detective Carroll at (505) 263-5617 or email the agency at ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov.