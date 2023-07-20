BCSO: Man hides ammunition, threatens to shoot employees at GA sporting goods store

A 21-year-old Macon man is facing multiple charges including terroristic threats after attempting to rob a business, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

A little after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Bibb County deputies said they were called about a man that was taking ammunition and hiding it at Academy Sports on Eisenhower Parkway.

Before deputies arrived, officials said the man, identified as Tandre Travon Johnson, had confronted employees, threatening to shoot them.

Video captured the moment Bibb deputies arrested Johnson. Authorities said he had store merchandise on him along with a gun.

Johnson was transported to the Bibb County Jail without bond. He’s facing charges of robbery by intimidation, terroristic threats, theft by shoplifting, and criminal trespass. Johnson also had a warrant for four counts of aggravated assault in an unrelated case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

