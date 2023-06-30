BCSO: Man holding female at knifepoint, ‘failed to comply,’ shot, killed by Baker County deputy

A suspect holding a female hostage at knifepoint was shot and killed by a deputy in Baker County on Thursday night after he “failed to comply with commands,” the Baker County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office shared a message Friday afternoon on its Facebook page from Sheriff Scotty Rhoden about the incident.

Deputies responded to the disturbance, which was taking place at a camper in Sanderson, BCSO said.

The deputies tried to negotiate with the suspect “for a long period of time,” and he did not comply with what they were asking him to do, BCSO said.

After several attempts of trying to get the victim out of the camper, BCSO said deputies went inside and saw the suspect “holding the victim like a human shield with one arm around her throat while holding the large knife beside her head with his other hand.”

The suspect did not follow commands and “one deputy engaged the suspect and discharged his firearm at the suspect,” BCSO said.

The suspect was later pronounced dead. No deputies were hurt, BCSO said.

While deputy-involved shootings are typically an uncommon occurrence in Baker County, this is the second one in the past 2 weeks.”

The other shooting happened June 18 off of the Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp onto County Road 125.

FDLE is investigating both recent shootings.

