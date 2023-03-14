BCSO: Man stole truck

Mar. 14—ASHLAND — An Ashland man stole a pickup truck on March 4 by using another man's driver's license to drive it off the lot, according to police.

The Boyd County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Caskey's Auto on U.S. 60 for reports of a stolen truck, records show. A staff member told a deputy sheriff that 38-year-old Danny L. Tackett had given them a false ID from Ohio for a man named Levi and drove off with the truck, records show.

That day, deputies found the truck outside an address on 18th Street in Ashland, where they had tried to serve warrants on him before, records show.

On Saturday, Tackett was picked up on unrelated charges.

He has since been charged with auto theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and identity theft.