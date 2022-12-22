BCSO raid yields more than $200,000 in suspected drugs, along with firearms and stolen property

Dec. 21—A search warrant executed around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 774 NE 140 Road in northeastern Barton County resulted in two arrests and the confiscation of suspected illegal drugs, Sheriff Brian Bellendir said. Officers found more than 12 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, a pound of marijuana, a half-pound of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms and prescription medications. The estimated street value of the controlled substances is over $200,000.

Further investigation revealed a stolen GMC truck from Wichita and a stolen John Deere riding lawnmower from Barber County. Firearms were also located in the residence.

The residence raided by officers is located about 1.5 miles west of Odin.

"The Sheriff's Office had obtained information about drug activity at that location, and a search warrant was obtained," Bellendir said. "Deputies gained entry to the single residence and located the occupants identified as Michael Clark, age 42, and Dallas Lemonds age 41."

Both Clark and Lemonds were arrested at the scene and transported to the Barton County Jail without incident. Both are charged with distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of hallucinogenic drugs, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property; both are being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation as well as a detective from the Great Bend Police Department. The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are expected, Bellendir said.