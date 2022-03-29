BCSO searches for shooting suspects in SW ABQ

Mar. 29—Authorities are scouring a large area in the South Valley as they search for "multiple offenders" who fired at deputies, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

The area being searched by BCSO is between Coors and Isleta, with Malpais to the south.

BCSO said, on Twitter, that Pajarito Elementary School, Polk Middle School and Los Padillas Elementary School have been put on shelter in place.

The agency said that, around 10:45 a.m., multiple people fled a vehicle after shooting at deputies. Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place.

"These suspects are presumed to be armed & dangerous, please lock your doors," BCSO said on Twitter.