BCSO searching Bosque for suspect in stabbing, fire south of Bridge

Aug. 19—Deputies are asking the public's help in finding a man who allegedly stabbed a person before lighting a fire Friday morning in the Bosque in Southwest Albuquerque.

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown.

She shared a photo of the alleged suspect, but said he is believed to have changed clothes "and is now wearing khaki shorts, red shoes, and no shirt."

Fuller said deputies responded around 7:30 a.m. to reports of a stabbing along the Bosque trail near Second and Woodward SW, between Rio Bravo and Bridge. She said the man fled the area on a scooter and a fire was started nearby shortly after.

"Witnesses described the suspect who lit the fire as the same suspect from the stabbing," Fuller said.

She said the area south of Bridge to Rio Bravo is closed as deputies search for the man.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call dispatch at 505-798-7000. Please contact dispatch immediately if you see this suspect.