BCSO seeks suspect in Paseo road rage shooting

Jul. 29—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are looking for tips in a shooting last Friday along Paseo del Norte near Second that ended in a rollover crash and the driver shot in the head.

Jayme Fuller, a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, said the man who was shot is suffering from brain swelling and "complications surrounding the gunshot wound."

"He is alive and somewhat responsive physically," she said.

Around 11:30 a.m. deputies responded to eastbound Paseo del Norte, east of Second, for a road rage incident and found the driver of a sedan shot in the head. Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a silver Mercedes or "similar type vehicle."

On Thursday, BCSO asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact the homicide unit.