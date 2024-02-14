BCSO sheriff John Allen address off-duty deputy arrests

TechCrunch

Mozilla today is introducing a new subscription service that will help people locate and remove their personal and sensitive information from data broker websites around the web. This includes the ability to remove your phone number, email, home address and other information that is exposed on data broker websites and sold for profit, the company says. The new subscription-based service is being offered as part of Mozilla Monitor (previously Firefox Monitor), originally a free service that notifies you when your email has been a part of a data breach.