BCSO sheriff John Allen address off-duty deputy arrests
BCSO sheriff John Allen address off-duty deputy arrests
BCSO sheriff John Allen address off-duty deputy arrests
After Aiyuk's comments, the wideout was discussed in Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's end-of-season news conference.
"To say that the Niners can’t win a big game would be an extremely inaccurate statement,” Shanahan said.
Police say the theft was financially motivated and not race-related.
Covering every possible Bronco, including two- and four-door, and every trim level from Big Bend and Badlands, to Everglades and Raptor.
Grief and loss are experiences everyone will encounter; and now the state of New Jersey is trying to ensure that more young people are prepared for it.
TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole is known for its raucous crowds.
Check out these bouquets from Farmgirl Flowers, 1-800-Flowers and more online services, all of which have been tested and reviewed.
The bond — and shenanigans — Purdy shares with his roommate and teammate have livened up the 49ers for a couple years now. Here's a look inside it.
The stories you need to start your day: Biden classified docs report, what to expect at the Super Bowl and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Xiaolang Zhang, the former Apple employee who pleaded guilty to stealing information about the development of the company's self-driving vehicle, has been sentenced to 120 days in prison followed by a three-year supervised release.
The MLB commissioner said work on the 2025 MLB schedule needs to begin this summer.
It’s been almost three years since Hester Peirce, a commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), released her updated Token Safe Harbor Proposal 2.0. “There’s room for something to address the legitimate concerns that crypto-skeptics have, while addressing the legitimate concerns of innovators,” Peirce added. The proposal’s previous versions aimed to “answer the question a lot of people had” surrounding the issuance of tokens, Peirce said.
Nine specific government actions during the last 25 years pushed the national debt toward today's crisis levels. Blame Republicans, Democrats — and voters.
Mozilla today is introducing a new subscription service that will help people locate and remove their personal and sensitive information from data broker websites around the web. This includes the ability to remove your phone number, email, home address and other information that is exposed on data broker websites and sold for profit, the company says. The new subscription-based service is being offered as part of Mozilla Monitor (previously Firefox Monitor), originally a free service that notifies you when your email has been a part of a data breach.
Mozilla is rolling out a paid tool that can automatically remove your personal information that has been exposed on more than 190 data broker sites.
Bluesky, the open-source Twitter alternative, is getting rid of its waitlist and opening its decentralized platform to everyone.
The arrest of Mahomes' father took place eight days before Mahomes is slated to play in the Super Bowl.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
Over the last 25 years, I’ve been a tech investor, founder, organizer, strategist and academic. As AI’s presence in our lives increases, so does the number of diverse founders leveraging it to develop positive, socially impactful services and products. Because their unique life experiences inform these founders’ ingenuity, their startups often address critical social needs.
Surgery would sideline Embiid for an extended amount of time, per the report.