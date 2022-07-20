BCSO still searching for two men connected to PCB shooting. One of them has a gunshot wound

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Two men, one of whom has a gunshot wound, remained at-large Wednesday, both wanted in connection to a fight on Houston Street the day before.

"We are looking for both of them," Ruth Corley of the Bay County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies arrested the man they believe shot one of those two Tuesday.

Deputies had been called at 4:52 a.m. Tuesday to a reported shooting at a mobile home in the 8400 block of Houston Street.

According to Bay County court records, Nicholas Villanueva, 29, of the Houston Street address, was arguing with a 29-year-old transient man in his front yard. Villanueva allegedly punched the man in the face, began to walk away and then came back toward the man. The man struck Villanueva in the head with a pipe "in perceived self-defense," the court records say.

The transient man's girlfriend and another man broke up the fight. Then the transient man ran away.

Deputies believe Villanueva retrieved a gun and went after him, chasing him through yards before returning to point the gun at the woman, threatening her, court records show.

At some point, the man who had helped her break up the fight grabbed a duffel bag and placed it in Villanueva's shed. Villanueva went after him, shooting and striking him in the buttocks as he ran, court records show.

According to court records, the victim fell into a fence. Villanueva walked over and, standing over him, said, "I'm going to splatter you." But the man was able to get away, making his way into a nearby wooded area.

Villanueva was arrested a short time later, but deputies announced they were looking for the other two men — the transient man and the man who was shot.

Court records say deputies believe the man had been struck at least once by gunfire due to blood found at the scene, surveillance video showing him limping and witness statements.

Villanueva was arrested at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, meth possession and marijuana possession.

At the time of his arrest, he had already been scheduled to appear in court for a hearing Thursday on charges of marijuana and cocaine possession stemming from an arrest on those charges in January, court records show.

Deputies are asking that anyone with information contact them at 850-747-4700.

